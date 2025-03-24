Nation & World News
James and Hayes lead N.C. State's 3-point splurge in 83-49 March Madness rout of Michigan State

Aziaha James scored 26 points and second-seeded N
North Carolina State's Zoe Brooks (35) scrambles for the loose ball with Michigan State's Grace VanSlooten, back, during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

By BOB SUTTON – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 26 points and second-seeded N.C. State made an NCAA Tournament program-record 15 shots from 3-point range in an 83-49 victory over seventh-seeded Michigan State in the women’s second round Monday.

James connected for six 3s and Madison Hayes, who had 17 points, drilled five 3-pointers. Saniya Rivers added 17 points and 11 assists and Zamareya Jones had 12 points for the Wolfpack (28-6).

N.C. State will meet either Florida State or LSU in a Sweet 16 matchup on Friday in Spokane, Washington. The Wolfpack will be in the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in coach Wes Moore’s 12 seasons.

Grace VanSlooten scored 15 points for Michigan State (22-10), which was 4-for-15 on 3s. The Spartans were trying to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009.

N.C. State began 5-for-6 on 3-pointers and 10-for-13 overall from the field to lead 25-9. The Wolfpack reached a season high for 3-point baskets with 12 less than five minutes into the third quarter and kept going.

Takeaways

Michigan State: The Spartans lost by more than 15 points for the only time this season.

N.C. State: James and Hayes, both seniors in their final home game, combined for 32 points as the Wolfpack built a 47-23 halftime lead on the way to their 18th home win without a loss this season.

Key moment

The Wolfpack’s five first-quarter 3s matched their most in any quarter this season. Then they did it again in the second quarter.

Key stat

N.C. State has won 20 consecutive home NCAA Tournament games. The Wolfpack hasn’t lost in the tournament in Raleigh in 42 years.

Up next

N.C. State heads west for regional play for the second year in a row after advancing to the Final Four out of Portland, Oregon, last season.

North Carolina State's Lorena Awou (1) grabs the ball away from Michigan State's Jocelyn Tate (11) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Michigan State's Jocelyn Tate (11) charges into North Carolina State's Aziaha James (10) during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

North Carolina State's Tilda Trygger (18) struggles to control the ball against Michigan State during the first half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) fights for a rebound against Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman (11) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Wichita, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)

