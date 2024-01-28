Jameer Nelson Jr. scores 30 with go-ahead shot in 3rd OT as TCU beats No. 15 Baylor 105-102

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, including the go-ahead shot with 10 seconds left in the third overtime, and TCU rallied for a 105-102 victory over No. 15 Baylor in a Big 12 thriller Saturday.

Baylor freshman Ja'Kobe Walker hit a tying 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in the first overtime, but the Bears lost for the first time in four games at brand new Foster Pavilion. Baylor had a 10-point lead in the second half and a four-point edge in the third OT.

It was a third consecutive loss for the Bears (14-5, 3-3 Big 12), who couldn't hold late leads in road losses at Kansas State, also in overtime, and Texas.