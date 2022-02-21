Jamal Edwards, who nurtured UK musical talent, dead at 31

Edwards was given an MBE, an honor from the queen, in 2014 for services to music and was an ambassador for Prince Charles’ charity, the Prince’s Trust.

His sudden death shocked Britain’s entertainment business.

“My first ever interview was with you. Jamal,” singer Rita Ora wrote on Instagram. “Our endless talks on music and the belief you had in me and so many of us before we even believed in ourselves. I’m devastated.”

Actor Adam Deacon said he was “heartbroken.”

“Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would. He was an inspiration and what he achieved in life was truly remarkable.”

Rapper and producer Example, whose full name is Elliot Gleave, said: “Can’t believe you’re gone. 31 years old. Can’t find the words right now.”

Caption FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, right,sits on a sofa with Jamal Edwards during a live session at the launch of the Prince's Trust Summer Sessions at the Princes's Trust in Historic Chatham Dockyard in Chatham, England, July 7, 2013. Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. He was 31. His mother, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, said Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 that her son died the day before after a sudden illness. She said the family was "completely devastated," and tributes poured in from across Britain's entertainment industry. (Chris Jackson/PA via AP, File) Credit: Chris JAckson

Caption File - Jamal Edwards attends The Bad Education Movie World Premiere, held at Vue West End, Cranbourn Street, London, Aug. 20, 2015. Music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. He was 31. His mother, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, said Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 that her son died the day before after a sudden illness. She said the family was "completely devastated," and tributes poured in from across Britain's entertainment industry. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA via AP, File) Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas