Jalen Milroe runs wild as No. 11 Alabama thrashes No. 14 LSU 42-13

Milroe's three other scoring runs went for 39, 10 and 19 yards. His performance as a runner eclipsed his previous single-game best of 155 yards and four TDs rushing in a 42-28 victory over LSU a year ago in Tuscaloosa.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was plagued by turnovers for a second straight game. His first-half fumble led to Milroe's second touchdown.

Nussmeier was intercepted on Alabama's goal line by Deontae Lawson early in the third quarter, when the Tigers had a chance to cut the Crimson Tide's lead to one score. The beleaguered LSU quarterback also was intercepted in the fourth quarter — his sixth turnover in his past two games.

Milroe passed for 109 yards and did not commit a turnover.

Justice Hayes and Richard Young also ran for Alabama TDs — Hayes from 1 yard out in the first half and Young from 8 yards in the fourth quarter.

Shortly before kickoff, in a move that delighted some fans but drew protests from animal rights activists, LSU paraded a caged Bengal tiger onto the field at the behest of Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.

LSU had stopped the practice with the tiger that lives in a 15,000-square foot habitat on campus back in 2015, so Landry had another tiger shipped in from Florida.

Alabama was apparently unfazed, taking a 7-0 lead on the game's opening series when Milroe ran for his 39-yard touchdown.

After Milroe's second TD made it 21-6 late in the second quarter, LSU tried to produce points before the break, but stalled at midfield and trotted to the locker room to a cascade of boos. It only got worse from there for the home side.

Takeaways

Alabama: The Tide's dominance had fans headed for the exits before the end of the third quarter, when the score was 28-6. Alabama outgained LSU 420 yards to 343 and possessed the ball for 33:55.

LSU: Between Nussmeier's recent rash of turnovers and the defense's difficulty stopping running quarterbacks, LSU's season has fallen apart since the second half of a 38-23 loss at Texas A&M in the team's previous game.

Up next

Alabama hosts Mercer next Saturday.

LSU plays at Florida next Saturday.

