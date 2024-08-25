Nation & World News

Jakob Ingebrigtsen breaks 28-year world record in the 3,000 meters by more than 3 seconds

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway has broken the 28-year world record in the 3,000 meters by more than three seconds in a Diamond League meeting in Poland
Updated 1 hour ago

CHORZOW, Poland (AP) — Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway broke the 28-year world record in the 3,000 meters by more than three seconds in a Diamond League meeting in Poland on Sunday.

Ingebrigtsen clocked 7 minutes, 17.55 seconds at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow. It shattered the previous best mark of 7:20.67 set by Daniel Komen of Kenya in 1996.

Ingebrigtsen won gold in the 5,000 at the Olympic Games but lost his title in the 1,500 in Paris.

