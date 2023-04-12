X

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz announce August boxing match

By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
YouTube star Jake Paul will take on UFC veteran Nick Diaz in an eight-round, 185-pound boxing match on Aug. 5 in Dallas.

Paul tweeted that day will be a "funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him back to" UFC President Dana White. "Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire."

That Twitter post was the latest in a back-and-forth exchange that led up to the announcement Wednesday. Their team members also got into an altercation during an October event promoting Paul's fight against former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

After Paul beat Silva by unanimous decision, he said he wanted to fight Diaz.

But Paul (6-1, 4 KO) lost his most recent fight, to Tommy Fury in February, by split decision.

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations," Paul said in a statement. "Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight ... but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the (toughest) fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long.”

Diaz is 21-13 in the UFC, winning his most recent bout with a submission of Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September.

“Besides Canelo (Alvarez) he’s the biggest thang in boxing," Diaz said in a statement about Paul. "I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts.”

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Meet the grandmothers who volunteer to greet migrants arriving at the Atlanta bus station
New: Why Atlanta lost the race to host the 2024 Democratic Convention
12h ago
What does the end of the COVID public health emergency mean in Georgia?
10h ago
