Jailed WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich arrives at a hearing on extending his detention

Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained on espionage charges, arrived at a Moscow court Thursday for a hearing on a motion by the prosecution to extend his arrest

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 13 minutes ago
X

MOSCOW (AP) — Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained on espionage charges, arrived at a Moscow court Thursday for a hearing on a motion by the prosecution to extend his arrest.

Gershkovich arrived at court in a white prison van and was led handcuffed out of the vehicle wearing jeans, sneakers and a shirt.

A 31-year-old United States citizen, Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia in late March. He and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Earlier in August, U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy made her third visit to Gershkovich and reported that he appeared to be in good health despite challenging circumstances. Gershkovich was being held at Moscow's Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions.

Gershkovich is the first American reporter to to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump is ‘elephant not in the room’ at first GOP debate3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today
3h ago

Kemp slams Trump as ‘loser’ of GOP debate for boycotting Milwaukee showdown
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

WEDNESDAY'S UPDATES: News from inside and outside Fulton County Jail
16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

WEDNESDAY'S UPDATES: News from inside and outside Fulton County Jail
16h ago

Credit: NYT

Defendants in Fulton Trump case grapple with mounting legal bills
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Basketball World Cup 2023: How to watch, who's playing, who's favored and more
12m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise after Wall Street rally
26m ago
Shohei Ohtani won't pitch for rest of season because of a torn elbow ligament, Angels GM...
28m ago
Featured

First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
RECIPE: Cool off with Quick and Easy Mexican Style Shrimp Ceviche
17h ago
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top