X
Dark Mode Toggle

Jailed leader of Greek far-right party faces election ban

National & World News
By DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Greece’s government is seeking to ban a far-right political party led by a jailed former lawmaker from participating in a general election later this year

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government is seeking to ban a far-right political party led by a jailed former lawmaker from participating in a general election later this year, with a legislative initiative that has gained cross-party support.

Ilias Kasidiaris, 42, founded the Greek National Party two years ago. He is currently serving a sentence of 13 years and six months in prison for membership in a criminal organization as a former leading member of Golden Dawn, a political party of neo-Nazi origins linked to multiple violent street attacks.

Parliament on Friday published a proposed legal amendment that would disqualify Kasidiaris’ party from election participation on the grounds that its leader has been convicted of serious offences and that the party wouldn't “serve the free functioning of (Greece’s) democratic constitution.”

Lawmakers are due to vote on the amendment on Tuesday.

Opposition parties are supportive of the ban, but the Greek Communist Party described the criteria in the amendment as being too broad and open to abuse for political purposes.

Golden Dawn was represented in parliament between 2012 and 2019 following four consecutive elections held during a major financial crisis.

In 2020, a court jailed Kasidiaris and other members of the party’s leadership for heading a criminal organization that waged a campaign of violence against migrants and ideological opponents.

“Democracies have a moral obligation to guard against their enemies,” center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told members of his Cabinet on Thursday.

“They cannot legitimize and certainly cannot fund organizations that openly work to undermine them.”

Before a general election expected in April, opinion polls suggest the Greek National Party would cross the 3% threshold of the national vote needed to gain parliamentary representation.

In a phone message from a prison in central Greece that was posted online, Kasidiaris called the legal amendment “undemocratic.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta educators say ‘Abbott Elementary’ hits its marks19h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp continues to distance himself from Trump
38m ago

DFCS caseworkers in Georgia: ‘It’s like being in an emergency room’
1h ago

Credit: Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Review: Buckhead version of a diner includes modern prices
21h ago

Credit: Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Review: Buckhead version of a diner includes modern prices
21h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Delta Amex cardholders now get discount on mileage award flights
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Larry Mayer

China, US tensions rise over suspected Chinese spy balloon
18m ago
UK man admits treason over crossbow plot against queen
26m ago
Texas power woes linger as Arctic air heads for New England
34m ago
Featured

Credit: File

Charges to be dropped in decades-old murder case that was investigated by Atlanta...
17h ago
Here’s how to watch the green comet tonight
22h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top