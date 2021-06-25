Jailed Belarus dissident, girlfriend moved to house arrest

Tsikhanouskaya added that her team are in touch with Pratasevich's parents, who “aren't given any information about their son, aren't allowed to talk to him" and are “convinced that the regime is playing a game, using Raman and Sofia's lives.”

Sapega's lawyer, Anton Gashinsky, confirmed to The Associated Press that she has been transferred under house arrest recently, without specifying when exactly it happened. She resides in a rented apartment in Minsk, and her parents met her on Thursday at a restaurant.

Gashinsky said she wasn't alone at the restaurant, but wouldn't clarify whether she was with Pratasevich.

Pratasevich's lawyer, Inessa Olenskaya, refused to comment on her client's whereabouts and status, citing a non-disclosure agreement.

Belarus has been rocked by months of mass protests fueled by Lukashenko’s re-election to a sixth term in an August 2020 election that was widely seen as rigged. The authorities responded to the demonstrations with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police.

Most opposition leaders have been jailed or forced to leave the country.

The United States, the EU, Britain and Canada joined forces on Monday to impose sanctions on several top Belarusian officials. The EU also imposed a series of bruising economic sanctions that target key Belarus exports, including potash — a common fertilizer ingredient — and petroleum products.

Belarus’ Foreign Ministry has said the sanctions would hurt ordinary people and “border on the declaration of an economic war.”