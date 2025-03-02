Nation & World News
Jahmai Mashack hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 5 Tennessee past No. 6 Alabama, 79-76

Jahmai Mashack raced up the court and hit a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc at the buzzer to give No. 5 Tennessee a 79-76 victory over No. 6 Alabama on Saturday
Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) is congratulated by Chaz Lanier after Mashack scored the winning three-point basket as time expired in the second half to give Tennessee a 79-76 win against Alabama in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) is congratulated by Chaz Lanier after Mashack scored the winning three-point basket as time expired in the second half to give Tennessee a 79-76 win against Alabama in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By AL LESAR – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jahmai Mashack raced up the court and hit a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc at the buzzer to give No. 5 Tennessee a 79-76 victory over No. 6 Alabama on Saturday.

The Volunteers (24-5, 11-5 Southeastern Conference) got the final shot by forcing a five-second inbounds violation under Alabama's basket with 3.8 seconds left.

Chaz Lanier and Jordan Gainey each scored 18 points for Tennessee. Zakai Zeigler had 15, and Mashack finished with 11.

Mark Sears led Alabama (23-6, 12-4) with 24 points. Labaron Philan had 13, and Aden Holloway added 11.

Sears had 12 points in the first half to help Alabama take a 42-38 lead.

Takeaways

Alabama: It was a bold move for coach Nate Oats to re-work the framework of his team late in the season. Over the last four games, the Crimson Tide have gone to a three-guard starting lineup — inserting Labaron Philon along with Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood, while bringing Jarin Stevenson off the bench. The creative move has been successful so far.

Tennessee: Big man Felix Okpara is becoming more involved in the offense. Coming into the Alabama game, he scored at least eight points in five of the last seven games and was in double figures three of those.

Key moment

With 3.8 seconds to play, Tennessee got the ball back on Alabama's inbounds violation.

Key stat

Alabama outrebounded the Vols 24-14 in the final 20 minutes, with a 13-7 advantage on the offensive end.

Up next

Both teams are in action Wednesday night. Alabama hosts Florida, and Tennessee is at Mississippi.

Alabama guard Mark Sears, left, tries to control the ball ahead of Tennessee's Jordan Gainey, center, and Felix Okpara, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Alabama head coach Nate Oats, right, argues a call in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee fans cheer in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and Alabama Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) looks for a way around Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack (15) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey (11) drives against Alabama's Aden Holloway (2) and Mouhamed Dioubate, center, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) drives against Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate, top, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey (11) moves past Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, right, talks with guard Jahmai Mashack, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Auburn forward/guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) shoots over Georgia forward Asa Newell (14) during the second half an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: AP

