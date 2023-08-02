Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley nursing a sore toe and will be limited in training camp practice

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley will be limited in training camp because of a sore toe

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley will be limited in training camp beginning Wednesday because of a sore toe.

Ridley left practice early Tuesday, took his shoulder pads and shoes off and chilled on a metal bench. The Jaguars provided no update on Ridley until coach Doug Pederson addressed reporters before practice Wednesday.

“Just sore. He'll be fine," Pederson said. "We were sort of cautionary with him (Tuesday). He'll be back out there today and we'll just monitor him and limit the amount of running he'll do.”

Ridley was the clear star during Jacksonville's first week of camp. He made crowd-pleasing catches every day and showed little rust after nearly two years away from the game, first to deal with his mental health and then because of a yearlong suspension for gambling on games.

The Jaguars traded for him last October, counting on Ridley returning to form and helping to build one of the best receiving corps in the NFL.

He caught 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020 despite dealing with a broken left foot. He had 31 receptions for 281 yards and two scores before sitting out the final two months of the 2021 season to focus on his mental health following a home invasion he detailed in an article for The Players Tribune.

Jacksonville also will limit contact for rookie right tackle Anton Harrison (shoulder soreness) and safety Andre Cisco (hamstring tightness).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Canton Street task force votes abruptly to end its work2h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans want to defund DOJ after Trump indictment
2h ago

Credit: AP

Here’s what the Braves did at the trade deadline
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where you live matters for maternity care in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where you live matters for maternity care in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect indicted on murder, 16 other charges
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Prepare to flick off your incandescent bulbs for good under new US rules that kicked in...
6m ago
Russia launches Baltic naval drills, ratcheting up tensions with European neighbors
7m ago
Nervous NATO nations are beefing up security due to Wagner fighters across their borders...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Donald Trump indictment - Full coverage
What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top