Jaguars will be without 3 starters at Jets because of COVID

“(Even) if I was vaccinated, I will always take care of myself,” he said. "I have a young family at home, so I try to not only protect myself but protect them as well. ... For me, I come to work and wear my mask and made the decision for myself and my family so now I have to stick with it.

"Thankfully, didn’t have to miss a game due to that and just continue to stay safe and continue to do my job and do my part. A lot of my teammates also know so they are all aware what’s good to do and what’s not good to do so thankful for those guys.”

Davis joined slot receiver Cole Beasley on Buffalo's list. Davis had two touchdowns and a season-high 85 yards receiving in last weekend's 31-14 win over Carolina, filling in for Emmanuel Sanders after he was sidelined by a knee injury.

Sanders is in position to return after he practiced fully on Thursday.

Buffalo (8-6) is right behind AFC East-leading New England (9-5), but has the tiebreaking edge to clinch its second division title by winning its final three games of the season.

Offensive lineman Cody Ford also was added to the Bills’ reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, and coach Sean McDermott said special teams coordinator Heath Farwell and defensive line coach Eric Washington were in the protocols.

Practice squad offensive lineman Bobby Hart was cleared from the list.

Ford was starting in place of Jon Feliciano, whose status is uncertain after he was placed on the list on Sunday.

___

