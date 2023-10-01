Jaguars' return specialist Agnew inactive. Patterson set for season debut for Falcons

Return specialist Jamal Agnew will be inactive for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium because of a thigh injury

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

29 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Return specialist Jamal Agnew will be inactive Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium because of a thigh injury.

Agnew had been listed as questionable this week in practice. Since entering the league in 2017, he leads the NFL with seven return touchdowns — four punt returns, two kickoff returns and one field goal return.

For the Falcons, running back Cordarrelle Patterson is set for his season debut. The versatile veteran was not listed among Atlanta's inactives.

Patterson had missed the first three games because of a thigh injury.

The Falcons now call Patterson’s position “Joker” for his wild-card potential as a receiver and runner.

Also inactive for the Jags are LB Devin Lloyd (thumb), safety Antonio Johnson (hamstring), WR Zay Jones (knee) and WR Elijah Cooks.

The Falcons inactives list is CB Clark Phillips III, OL Jovaughn Gwyn, WR Josh Ali, DL Albert Huggins and DL Joe Gaziano.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

