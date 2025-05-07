Jaguars release WR Gabe Davis, moving on 14 months after signing him to a $39M contract

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran receiver Gabe Davis on Wednesday, moving on nearly 14 months after signing him to a three-year, $39 million contract in free agency.

The Jaguars designated it as a post-June 1 cut, meaning it will cost them $5.7 million against the salary cap in 2025 instead of $20.3 million. Nonetheless, Jacksonville's new decision makers clearly thought it would be better to to take on dead money than have Davis on the roster as a fourth or fifth receiver.

Davis, 26, is still recovering from a torn meniscus in his left knee sustained in mid-November and likely would have started the season on the physically unable to perform list. But he really became expendable once the Jaguars traded up to select two-way star Travis Hunter with the second pick in the NFL draft. They also signed speedy receiver Dyami Brown to a one-year, $10 million deal in free agency.