ajc logo
X

Jaguars RB Etienne out for season with left foot injury

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) carries in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Caption
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) carries in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Credit: Derick Hingle

Credit: Derick Hingle

National & World News
By MARK LONG, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is out for the season after injuring his left foot in Monday’s preseason loss at New Orleans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is out for the season after injuring his left foot in Monday's preseason loss at New Orleans.

The team said Tuesday that Etienne, a first-round draft pick from Clemson, has a Lisfranc injury. He was placed on injured reserve and is expected to have surgery as soon as possible.

Since Etienne was placed on IR before the final 53-man roster deadline next Tuesday, his season is over.

Losing Etienne is a significant setback for the Jaguars, who planned to use him to create mismatches in the slot and as a third-down back.

Jacksonville selected Etienne with the 25th overall pick in April's draft and paired him with fellow Clemson star Trevor Lawrence.

Etienne is the Atlantic Coast Conference's career leading rusher, tallying 4,952 yards in four seasons. He also set league records for rushing touchdowns (70), total touchdowns (78) and total points scored (468). He scored at least one touchdown in 46 of 55 career games.

Etienne had been part of a three-back attack for Jacksonville, sharing carries with starter James Robinson and backup Carlos Hyde. But Etienne has more speed and elusiveness than either one and was expected to play a major role in coach Urban Meyer's offense.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne makes a reception during NFL football practice, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Caption
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne makes a reception during NFL football practice, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Credit: John Raoux

Credit: John Raoux

Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Etienne Jr. runs with the ball after making a catch during an NFL football training camp in Jacksonville, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
Caption
Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Etienne Jr. runs with the ball after making a catch during an NFL football training camp in Jacksonville, Fla., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)

Credit: Bob Self

Credit: Bob Self

In Other News
1
Crews scour debris for more victims after Tennessee floods
2
Florida woman charged after ex-boyfriend’s caged cat thrown into river
3
Pelosi deal with moderates set to ease Biden budget standoff
4
9 women now serving as governors in US, tying a record
5
Hochul vows swift action as she takes helm in New York
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top