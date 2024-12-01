Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence out with a concussion after violent hit from Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a violent elbow to the facemask from Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair that prompted two sideline-clearing scuffles.

Lawrence was scrambling for a 6-yard gain on a second-and-7 play in the second quarter. He initiated a slide before Al-Shaair raised his forearm and unleashed on the defenseless quarterback.

Lawrence clinched both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury. He was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense and mobbed Al-Shaair, whose latest perceived cheap shot could result in a suspension.