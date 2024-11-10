Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence out vs the Vikings, leaving Mac Jones to start, AP source says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss the second game of his NFL career Sunday because of an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, a person familiar with the decision said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Jaguars had no plans to announce Lawrence's status until 90 minutes before kickoff against Minnesota (6-2). Lawrence had been listed as questionable to play.

Mac Jones, the 15th overall pick by New England in the 2021 draft, is scheduled to make his first start in nearly a year. Jones lost seven of his last eight starts for the Patriots in 2023 before getting benched. He was traded to Jacksonville (2-7) in exchange for a sixth-round pick in March.