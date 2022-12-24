ajc logo
Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets.

Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results.

“I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a postseason berth, but I'm proud of the work we have done as a team to put ourselves in position to play meaningful football at this point in the season," Smoot wrote.

If the Jaguars (7-8) win their final two games, they would make the postseason for the first time since Smoot's rookie year in 2017.

Smoot added that he plans to be with team moving forward. He also thanked fans for “all the support and the messages that I've received in the last 24 hours.”

The injury could be a costly one for Smoot, who is expected to be sidelined roughly eight or nine months while rehabbing. The sixth-year pro is in the final year of a two-year, $10 million contract he signed to remain in Jacksonville.

Smoot has 123 tackles, including 22 1/2 sacks, in 87 career games. He has at least five sacks in each of the last four years, most of them as a role player. He had 21 tackles and 12 quarterback hits in 15 games this season.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

