Jags take 'athletic freak' Walker with top pick in NFL draft

Once a two-sport star with NBA dreams at Upson-Lee High School in Thomaston, Georgia, Walker eventually settled on football and quickly became one of the most sought-after recruits in talent-rich Georgia. He signed with the Bulldogs and played college ball a little more than 100 miles from his hometown.

He bided his time as a backup during his first two years at Georgia – he made the league’s Freshman All-SEC Team – and really started to blossom as a junior. He started all 15 games in 2021, finishing with 37 tackles, including 7½ for a loss, and two pass breakups.

Muschamp first met Walker when he was 10 years old and now considers him one of the best kids he’s ever coached.

“There’s not a single red flag,” Muschamp said. “He’s the real deal now.”

Jacksonville is the fourth NFL franchise with back-to-back No. 1 picks and is hoping to become the first to nail both selections. Tampa Bay (1976-77, 1986-87), Cincinnati (1994-95) and Cleveland (1999-2000, 2017-18) all failed to find success both times.

The Jaguars believe quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the slam-dunk top choice a year ago, is on the verge of becoming a star and just needs more help around him.

Jacksonville signed tight end Evan Engram and receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in free agency to help Lawrence. They also brought in five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to help revamp an offensive line that allowed Lawrence to be sacked 32 times.

Offensive tackles Ikem “Ickey” Ekwonu and Evan Neal were under consideration at No. 1 but improving the team’s pass rush proved to be a more pressing priority. The Jags still expect to use at least two of their 12 total selections to bolster Lawrence’s protection and potentially his receiving corps.

But for now, they have a defensive building block to pair with fellow pass rusher Josh Allen in hopes of immediately improving a defense that ranked 20th in the league in yards allowed in 2021, tied for 27th with 32 sacks and gave up nearly 27 points a game.

