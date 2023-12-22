Jags QB Trevor Lawrence practices with hopes of clearing concussion protocol and playing at Bucs

Lawrence would need to clear protocol before the team travels to Tampa Bay on Saturday to be able to play Sunday against the Buccaneers (7-7).

“He is trending in the right direction and hopefully things go well today," Pederson said.

Lawrence didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but was in the facility with teammates.

The Jaguars (8-6) believe Lawrence sustained a head injury while scrambling up the middle on the team's final drive in a 23-7 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Lawrence misfired on seven of his final eight passes after the hit, a stretch that raised concerns on the sideline about his health. Lawrence reported symptoms after the game.

Pederson said Lawrence's chances of playing Sunday are "better than a coin flip.”

There has been precedent for guys to play a week after entering the league’s concussion protocol, with San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, Cleveland receiver Amari Cooper and New Orleans receiver Chris Olave gaining clearance before their next games.

If Lawrence doesn’t clear protocol, backup C.J. Beathard would make his first start since the 2020 season.

Lawrence has been questionable to play several times over the last two seasons but found a way to avoid missing a start. He played through a sprained toe last year, a sprained knee in October and a high ankle sprain the past few weeks.

The Jaguars have lost three in a row and are tied with Houston and Indianapolis atop the AFC South. But Jacksonville remains in control of its playoff destiny because of divisional tiebreakers.

The Jags already are without receiver Christian Kirk (groin) and left tackle Cam Robinson (knee) on offense and likely won't have receiver Zay Jones (knee/hamstring). Being without Lawrence would be an entirely different obstacle to overcome for a franchise trying to make the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1998-99.

Lawrence has thrown for 3,525 yards this season, with 18 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He also has four rushing scores and six fumbles, and he’s been sacked a career-high-tying 32 times.

