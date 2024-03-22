Nation & World News

Jacy Sheldon leads 4 Buckeyes in double-figures as Ohio State routs Maine 80-57 in March Madness

Jacy Sheldon had 19 points and three other Ohio State players scored in double figures as the Buckeyes ran away from Maine 80-57 in an opening game of the women's NCAA Tournament Friday
Ohio State guard Rikki Harris, left, hugs Kennedy Cambridge after making a 3-point shot as time expires in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Maine in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State guard Rikki Harris, left, hugs Kennedy Cambridge after making a 3-point shot as time expires in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Maine in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
By MITCH STACY – Associated Press
6 minutes ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon had 19 points and three other Ohio State players scored in double figures as the Buckeyes ran away from Maine 80-57 in an opening game of the womens' NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The bigger and faster Buckeyes swarmed Maine with a stifling press, forcing 22 turnovers. Second-seeded Ohio State advances to play the winner of the Richmond-Duke on Sunday.

Cotie McMahon scored 13 for Ohio State, and Celeste Taylor and Taylor Thierry each added 12. Sheldon scored her 2,000th career point with a layup late in the first half.

Anne Simon led Maine with 25 points and Olivia Rockwood had 15.

Maine came out firing with Rockwood hitting 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions early on. The Black Bears were up by one with 3:25 left in the first quarter but would never lead again. The Buckeyes had an 11-2 run to finish the first quarter, and outscored Maine 21-8 in the second to lead 43-24 at the break. Maine could get no closer than 17 points in the second half.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Ohio State guard Rikki Harris reacts to making a 3-point shot during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Maine in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ohio State forward Rebeka Mikulasikova, right, controls the ball over Maine guard Anne Simon during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon, left, defends as Maine forward Adrianna Smith, center, turns the ball over to Ohio State guard Celeste Taylor, right, during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon, left, battles for a rebound with Maine forward Adrianna Smith during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Maine guard Anne Simon, right, dribbles around Ohio State guard Celeste Taylor during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ohio State forward Rebeka Mikulasikova takes the court during player introductions before a first-round college basketball game against Maine in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Maine forward Adrianna Smith lies on the court after an injury during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Ohio State in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

BREAKING
Georgia’s former insurance commissioner pleads guilty in fraud case2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

A Georgia father’s heroism in Vietnam and a mother’s vow

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATION
Money, threats and power: A lawmaker-led jail monitoring company’s rise in Georgia

Credit: Left Lane/Hotel Bardo

The lap of luxury? High-end travel having huge ‘moment’ in Savannah

Credit: Left Lane/Hotel Bardo

The lap of luxury? High-end travel having huge ‘moment’ in Savannah

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BRAVES DISPATCH
Previewing the 2024 Braves: Questions, a record prediction and more
The Latest

Credit: AP

Marchessault's agent says plenty of contract talks with Vegas, likely no decision until...
5m ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy
10m ago
Police find Missouri student Riley Strain's body in Tennessee river; no foul play...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Zany Savannah Bananas are bringing their version of baseball to metro Atlanta
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta
Rising price of asthma medicine makes Atlanta pollen season tough for many