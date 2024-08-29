Breaking: DeKalb police investigate after body found in road
Jacoby Brissett is selected Patriots starting quarterback for Week 1 against Cincinnati

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has selected Jacoby Brissett the starting quarterback for New England’s season opener at Cincinnati
New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett passes during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots coach Jerod Mayo has selected Jacoby Brissett the starting quarterback for New England's season opener at Cincinnati.

Brissett gets the nod over rookie first-round draft pick Drake Maye, who he shared snaps with throughout training camp and the preseason.

Brissett, who heading into his ninth NFL season, signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Patriots in March. It reunited him with the team that drafted him in in the third round in 2016.

After being traded to Indianapolis by the Patriots in 2017, Brissett spent four years with the Colts and had one-year stops in Miami, Cleveland and Washington.

He’s appeared in 79 games with 48 starts along the way, growing into a respected veteran in the league.

That experience was valuable to Mayo and new executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, who wanted to have a proven veteran on the roster to help mentor Maye.

While Mayo acknowledged earlier this week that he felt Maye had outplayed Brissett this preseason, he said other factors shifted the pendulum toward Brissett, most notably his overall experience.

That will be particularly important early this season as the coaching staff continues to work out consistency issues with an offensive line that will begin the season without starting left guard Cole Strange, who will start on the physically unable to perform list with a knee issue.

