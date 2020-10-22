Jacob Lawrence painting missing for 60 years rediscovered

“We are thrilled to learn of its discovery — one that came about thanks to close looking and careful observation by a museum visitor," Peabody Essex Museum Director and CEO Brian Kennedy said in a statement.

The vivid panel — titled by the artist “There are combustibles in every State, which a spark might set fire to —Washington, 26 December 1786” — depicts Shays' Rebellion, the 1786–87 tax revolt in western Massachusetts.

Two armies wielding muskets fixed with bayonets face off, with one of the bayonets piercing the flesh of a foe, causing a trickle of blood to splash to the ground.

“Lawrence’s dynamic treatment of the 1786–87 Shays’ Rebellion reinforces the overall theme of the series — that democratic change is possible only through the actions of engaged citizens, an argument as timely today as it was when the artist produced his radical paintings in the mid-1950s,” curator Randall Griffey, of the Met's modern and contemporary art department, said in a statement.

The existence of the missing panel was known through a brochure that accompanied the first showing of the series in New York in 1956. The panels were exhibited again in 1958 but had not been seen together as a group until the Peabody Essex Museum's organization of the current exhibit, “Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle."

Even with the discovery of panel 16, four panels remain unaccounted for, according to the Peabody Essex Museum.

The exhibit is at the Met until Nov. 1. After that, it travels to Birmingham, Alabama; Seattle and Washington, D.C.