Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him

Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee, alleging that he was standing quietly outside Kenosha's public safety building during an April 2021 protest when sheriff's deputies arrested him and strapped him into an emergency restraint chair for almost seven hours. He says his neck, back and shoulders were injured and that the Kenosha County deputies' treatment of him amounted to state-sponsored torture.

He argues that deputies recognized him as Jacob Blake's uncle and that they used the restraint chair after he exercised his right not to answer questions following his arrest. The lawsuit seeks an order ending use of the restraint chair as well as unspecified damages.