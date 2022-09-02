Jackson's new worry: More water pressure could break pipes

Seven major distribution sites for drinking water were announced Thursday, augmenting smaller efforts around town.

At Golden Key Apartments, a complex for senior citizens and people with disabilities, resident Mary Gaines, 64, helped coordinate water distribution Thursday.

“It’s a very nice place to live. We just ain’t got no water,” Gaines said. “And most senior citizens ain’t got no car, so we have to get water wherever we can.”

Both Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and Democratic President Joe Biden declared emergencies this week to enable faster government action. FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell was scheduled to visit the city later Friday.

Reeves has stressed cooperation among state, local and federal officials but tensions among politicians have been evident.

Biden sounded critical of Reeves in remarks to reporters at the White House late Thursday.

“We’ve offered every single thing available to Mississippi. The governor has to act," Biden said. "There’s money to deal with this problem. We’ve given them EPA. We’ve given them everything there is to offer.”

Reeves' office didn't respond to a Friday morning request for comment and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to elaborate on Biden’s remarks Friday. She confirmed that Biden and Reeves haven't spoken to each other about the crisis, but downplayed the lack of a call, saying it was “not necessary to further any progress in this situation.”

Statewide, there is about $75 million specifically for water resources available through a bipartisan infrastructure law signed by Biden last year, Jean-Pierre said.

Another example of political tensions came Friday after the city announced a 1 p.m. news conference with the Democratic mayor and Reeves, only to recall the announcement more than an hour later.

Amid the confusion, Reeves' Twitter account included a rebuke from his communications director Hunter Estes: “This release from Jackson is false. No 1:00 event. We have not invited city politicians to these substantive state press conferences on our repairs, because they occur to provide honest information about the state’s work. We are investigating why they are releasing misinformation.”

When Reeves held a news conference Monday to announce a state of emergency, Lumumba was not there. Reeves didn’t invite him. They held separate news conferences Tuesday and Wednesday, although they finally appeared together Thursday and Lumumba insisted they’re working as a team.

Biden was asked Friday whether he would visit Mississippi and said he had no plans to. Biden said he has been talking to people in Mississippi including Lumumba.

Residents in Jackson have long struggled with a faulty water system before heavy rains and flooding from the Pearl River that brought on the latest crisis.

The National Guard has been called to help with water distribution. The state emergency agency said 1.1 million bottles of water were handed out Thursday. Non-potable water, for toilet flushing and other uses, was also being offered to people who brought their own containers to some sites.

City figures show that as of Wednesday morning 80% of the water system’s customers had little or no water. It was unclear how many had been substantially restored as of Friday.

___

McGill reported from New Orleans. Associated Press writers Michael Goldberg in Jackson, Rebecca Santana in New Orleans and Seung Min Kim in Washington contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments in her kitchen in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber Combined Shape Caption A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments in her kitchen in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Combined Shape Caption Members of the Mississippi National Guard distribute water and supplies to Jackson residents Friday Sep. 2, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber Combined Shape Caption Members of the Mississippi National Guard distribute water and supplies to Jackson residents Friday Sep. 2, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Combined Shape Caption A Mississippi National Guardsman places a container of hand sanitizer into the trunk of a Jackson, Miss., resident, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Smith Wills Stadium. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants, and the state is helping with the distribution of drinking water to the city's residents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Combined Shape Caption A Mississippi National Guardsman places a container of hand sanitizer into the trunk of a Jackson, Miss., resident, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Smith Wills Stadium. Jackson's water system partially failed following flooding and heavy rainfall that exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants, and the state is helping with the distribution of drinking water to the city's residents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

Combined Shape Caption Members of the Mississippi National Guard distribute water and supplies to Jackson residents Friday Sep. 2, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber Combined Shape Caption Members of the Mississippi National Guard distribute water and supplies to Jackson residents Friday Sep. 2, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Combined Shape Caption The Mississippi State Capitol is illuminated in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The grounds of the Capitol are undergoing renovations. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber Combined Shape Caption The Mississippi State Capitol is illuminated in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The grounds of the Capitol are undergoing renovations. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Combined Shape Caption Residents of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments flock to a trailer full of water being delivered by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's long standing water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber Combined Shape Caption Residents of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments flock to a trailer full of water being delivered by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's long standing water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Combined Shape Caption Earl O'Banner, a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living Apartments gets a couple of cases of water placed on his chair in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber Combined Shape Caption Earl O'Banner, a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living Apartments gets a couple of cases of water placed on his chair in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber