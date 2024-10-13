Jackson outduels Daniels and Henry runs for two TDs as Ravens beat Commanders 30-23

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 323 yards and a touchdown to outshine rookie Jayden Daniels in a showdown between two of the NFL's best quarterbacks this season, Derrick Henry ran for two TDs and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Washington Commanders 30-23 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive victory.

Jackson found Mark Andrews for the tight end's first touchdown of the season and completed nine passes to Zay Flowers for 132 yards — all in the first half. Henry had 132 yards and his NFL-leading eighth and ninth TDs as the Ravens (4-2) mixed and matched the pass and run to near perfection.

Daniels connected with Terry McLaurin on two TD passes, but did not get nearly enough help from the backfield in a matchup of the two top rushing offenses in the league. With Brian Robinson Jr. out because of a knee injury, Washington (4-2) got just 52 yards on the ground.