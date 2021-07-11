ajc logo
X

Jackson of 'Hamilton' to sing national anthem at All-Stars

National & World News
27 minutes ago
Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” on Broadway, will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Tuesday night’s All-Star Game at Coors Field

DENVER (AP) — Christopher Jackson, who played George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda's “Hamilton" on Broadway, will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Tuesday night's All-Star Game at Coors Field.

Jackson was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical, an award won by fellow “Hamilton” cast member Daveed Diggs, who played the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson.

Canadian country artist Jess Moskaluke will sing “O Canada."

The Avett Brothers, a three-time Grammy Award nominee, will perform the U.S. national anthem before Monday night's Home Run Derby.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Yankees' Cole demands ball, completes 3-hit gem vs Astros
2
Osaka returns to spotlight on red carpet at The ESPYS
3
Alaska GOP leaders endorse challenger to US Sen. Murkowski
4
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West
5
Braves star Acuña out for season after tearing knee in game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top