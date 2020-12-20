Jackson leads surging Ravens to 40-14 rout of Jaguars

A safety and a 4-yard touchdown catch by Miles Boykin put the Ravens up 9-0 early, and Dobbins scored on a 2-yard run — his fourth straight game with a TD — to up the margin early in the second quarter. A field goal and Bryant's 11-yard touchdown reception capped a lopsided first half.

It was Bryant's first trip to the end zone since he scored for Dallas against the Giants on Dec. 10, 2017. He sat out two straight seasons before joining the Ravens as a free agent in October.

After Jacksonville rookie James Robinson caught a 17-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter, the Ravens answered with a 75-yard drive, capped by Jackson's 5-yard touchdown run.

Robinson was limited to 35 yards rushing before leaving in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

The highlight of the fourth quarter was a 22-yard first-down run by Baltimore offensive lineman Tyre Phillips with a Jackson fumble.

DOUBLE DUTY

With punter Logan Cooke out with an illness, placekicker Aldrick Rosas was forced to handle all the kicking duties for the Jaguars. He got off a 53-yard boot on the free kick following a safety, but his first punt traveled only 30 yards and he mishandled a snap in the fourth quarter.

SAFETY FIRST

The Ravens ended their game Monday night with a safety on the final play, and their first points in this matchup came on an early safety.

Jacksonville started its first possession on its 1-yard line following an interception. On second down, Minshew was sacked in the end zone for a 2-0 lead.

INJURIES

Jaguars: WR Collin Johnson left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and returned before halftime.

Ravens: CB Davontae Harris left with a thigh injury. ... Phillips was evaluated for a concussion after his run. ... DE Calais Campbell (calf), CB Marcus Peters (calf) and CB Jimmy Smith (shoulder) were inactive.

UP NEXT

Jaguars: home finale against Chicago next Sunday.

Ravens: host New York Giants, who are still in the hunt for NFC East crown.

