Jackson accounts for 3 TDs, John Harbaugh moves to 3-0 vs. brother as Ravens beat Chargers 30-23

Justice Hill ran for a 51-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put it out reach for the Ravens (8-4), who have won three of four.

Justin Herbert completed 21 of 36 for 218 yards ran for a 5-yard touchdown on a scramble up the middle on the Chargers' opening drive.

The Chargers went 54 minutes between touchdowns. Gus Edwards went 1 yard off left guard to get them within 30-23 with 45 seconds remaining. Baltimore's Isaiah Likely recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Cameron Dicker had three field goals as the Chargers (7-4) had their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Chargers had to rely more on Herbert and the passing game after running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Ravens finished with 212 yards rushing and outgained the Chargers 389 yards to 285. Henry didn’t score a touchdown for the first time this season but had a productive night with 24 carries.

The Ravens trailed 10-0 but scored on five straight drives to take control. They also converted three fourth downs, including a 2-yard gain by Mark Andrews on a direct snap late in the second quarter on fourth-and-1 at their own 16 on what ended up being the go-ahead drive.

Jackson, who leads the league in total yards, completed 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards. He also had 17 rushing yards, including a 10-yard keeper off right end early in the second quarter to get the Ravens within 10-7.

Five plays after Andrews' fourth-down conversion, Jackson threw a deep ball to Rashod Bateman, who made a contested catch in the end zone for a 40-yard touchdown, giving the Ravens a 14-10 advantage.

Baltimore extended its lead to 23-16 when Andrews caught a 6-yard pass in the back of the end zone. The Ravens' 2-point conversion attempt was no good.

Hill put Baltimore up by two scores midway through the fourth quarter with his run off right end on third-and-3. It was the third TD run of at least 51 yards at SoFi Stadium in a 24-hour period after Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley had scoring runs of 72 and 70 yards en route to a 255-yard rushing night against the Rams Sunday night.

Injuries

Ravens: LB Roquan Smith (hamstring), who leads Baltimore with 110 tackles, was inactive.

Chargers: In addition to Dobbins, CB Eli Apple (hamstring) was injured in the first half and did not return.

Up next

Ravens: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

Chargers: At Atlanta on Sunday.

