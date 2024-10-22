Nation & World News

Jack Flaherty will start for Dodgers in World Series opener against Gerrit Cole and Yankees

Jack Flaherty will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series opener against the New York Yankees
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the New York Mets during the first inning in Game 5 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty throws against the New York Mets during the first inning in Game 5 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jack Flaherty will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series opener against the New York Yankees.

The right-hander opposes Gerrit Cole on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in a matchup of area natives.

Flaherty is from nearby Burbank and attended high school at Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles. Cole is from Tustin in Orange County and pitched at UCLA.

Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto — the $325 million rookie — will start Game 2 on Saturday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday on a Zoom call with media.

Roberts said there will be a bullpen game during the best-of-seven series.

Flaherty has started three times in these playoffs with a 7.04 ERA. He struggled in his most recent start against the New York Mets in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series, giving up eight earned runs and four walks in three innings.

Flaherty had dominated in Game 1 against the Mets, allowing two hits over seven innings.

He joined the Dodgers at the July trade deadline from Detroit.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty, left, is greeted by Shohei Ohtani as he returns to the dugout during the seventh inning in Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws against the New York Mets during the first inning in Game 4 of a baseball NL Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto watch during the sixth inning in Game 6 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dodgers' Jack Flaherty flops in 2nd NLCS outing vs. Mets, who force Game 6 in Los Angeles
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Michael Kopech to open bullpen game for Dodgers against Mets in Game 6. Freddie Freeman...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ohtani and Betts lead Dodgers to latest blowout of Mets for 3-1 lead in lopsided NLCS
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Injured Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton replaced on ALCS roster with Mark Leiter Jr.
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris says she's ready if Trump tries to prematurely declare victory, isn't worried...7m ago
Mexico announces food and agriculture plan that could take the country back to the 1980s13m ago
Celtics celebrate their 18th NBA title with banner-raising and ring ceremony23m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse