Jack Burke Jr., Hall of Famer who was the oldest living Masters champion, has died at age 100

Jack Burke Jr., the oldest living Masters champion who staged the greatest comeback ever at Augusta National for one of his two majors, died Friday morning in Houston. He was 100.

Burke, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, also won the PGA Championship and was equally skilled as a teacher. He built the fabled Champions Golf Club in Houston and delivered lessons along with a dose of homespun wisdom.

His passing was confirmed by Steve Timms, the CEO and president of the Houston Golf Association who spoke with Burke's wife.