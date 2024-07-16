Jack Black ends Tenacious D tour after bandmate's Trump shooting comment

The comedy rock duo Tenacious D — made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass — has canceled the rest of their tour after Gass’ remarks about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

While onstage at a concert in Sydney on Sunday, Gass was presented with a birthday cake and asked to "make a wish" by Black. Gass responded, "Don't miss Trump next time," an apparent reference to the rally shooting a day before that left the former president with an injured ear. The video of Gass was widely circulated on social media.

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Black said in a Tuesday statement on Instagram. "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."