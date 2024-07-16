Breaking: Tune in now to Politically Georgia team broadcasting live from the RNC
Nation & World News

Jack Black ends Tenacious D tour after bandmate's Trump shooting comment

The comedy rock duo Tenacious D has canceled the rest of their tour after band member Kyle Gass’ remarks on the assassination attempt on Donald Trump
FILE - Kyle Gass, left, and Jack Black of Tenacious D perform at the Louder Than Life Music Festival in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

FILE - Kyle Gass, left, and Jack Black of Tenacious D perform at the Louder Than Life Music Festival in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 22, 2022. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

The comedy rock duo Tenacious D — made up of Jack Black and Kyle Gass — has canceled the rest of their tour after Gass’ remarks about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

While onstage at a concert in Sydney on Sunday, Gass was presented with a birthday cake and asked to "make a wish" by Black. Gass responded, "Don't miss Trump next time," an apparent reference to the rally shooting a day before that left the former president with an injured ear. The video of Gass was widely circulated on social media.

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form," Black said in a Tuesday statement on Instagram. "After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding."

Following Black's statement, Gass apologized on Instagram.

“The line I improvised Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake,” he wrote Tuesday. “I don't condone violence in any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I'm incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement.”

The band recently completed dates in the U.S. and Europe. Their “Spicy Meatball Tour” was slated to continue Tuesday night in Newcastle, hitting most major cities in Australia and New Zealand this month before returning to the U.S. for a select few dates in October.

"Frontier Touring regret to advise that Tenacious D's concert tonight at Newcastle Entertainment Centre has been postponed," their touring company announced in a statement on Instagram Tuesday. "Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until further information is available."

When asked for further comment, a represented for the band directed the Associated Press back to Black’s statement. Details on refunds for the remaining tour dates were not immediately available.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Report finds $500 million shortfall for city’s affordable housing goals

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Atlanta Open, which brought some bounce to the city, prepares for finale

Credit: AP

Fulton Election Board chair asks governor to remove 3 State Election Board members

Credit: Jason Getz

Laken Riley case: Suspect’s brother pleads guilty to fake green card charge
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Laken Riley case: Suspect’s brother pleads guilty to fake green card charge
2h ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand
The Latest
Six people are found dead in a hotel in downtown Bangkok and poisoning is suspected...
10m ago
2024 Election Latest: With Trump as its official presidential nominee, RNC enters second...
14m ago
Deliberations resume for third day at bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

LISTEN
JD Vance’s law school roommate says he is the most ‘vindictive and angry option’ for...
1h ago
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee
The Trump criminal cases: How they compare