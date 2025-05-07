Jaccob Slavin scores in OT as the Hurricanes beat the Capitals in Game 1 of their 2nd-round series

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jaccob Slavin scored in overtime, Frederik Andersen made 13 saves in his return from injury and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday night.

Logan Stankoven started the comeback with his goal midway through the third period off a turnover, beating Logan Thompson after Aliaksei Protas’ errant pass off Washington teammate Alex Alexeyev’s right skate put the puck on Jesperi Kotkaniemi's stick. After failing to score on a power play late in regulation, Slavin scored 3:06 into OT from just inside the blue line to give Carolina the series lead.

Andersen allowed only an early second-period goal to Protas in improving to 4-1 this postseason. Andersen was back after getting knocked out of Game 4 and missing Game 5 of the first round against New Jersey with an apparent head injury.