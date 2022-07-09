De Groot wins 7th straight major title | Wimbledon updates

De Groot started her run at the 2021 Australian Open. She won all four major titles last year and has won the first three so far this year.

De Groot also won the singles title at the All England Club in 2017 and 2018. She won doubles titles in 2018 and 2019.

The Dutchwoman has also reached the doubles final this year and will team with Aniek van Koot against Kamiji and Dana Mathewson of the United States.

The women's final at Wimbledon will produce a first-time Grand Slam champion.

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will play on Centre Court for the title.

Jabeur is looking to become the first Arab woman and first African woman to win a major tennis title. Rybakina, who was born in Russia but switched nationalities to Kazakhstan in 2018, would become the first Grand Slam champion from her adopted country.

The men's doubles final will follow the women's singles on Centre Court. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia will face Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia.

