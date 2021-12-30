Ja Morant scores 41 points, Grizzlies beat slumping Lakers

The Grizzlies were able to battle back and trim the lead to five at 83-78 at the end of the quarter. Morant made in a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Grizzlies starting forward Dillon Brooks sat out his third straight game because of health and safety protocols.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Ja Morant entered the game third in the league in points in the paint at 14.2 per game. He's behind Nikola Jokic (15.2 ppg) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (15.1 ppg). . . .John Konchar entered the league’s health and safety protocols Tuesday after making the first two starts of his career.

Lakers: Interim head coach David Fizdale said Memphis guard Ja Morant has quickly blossomed into an elite player. “You are talking about one of the best players in this league period. Period. The guy is a true superstar.”. . . Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore tested out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols Wednesday. Reaves missed the previous six games and Bazemore the last five.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Portland on Friday night.

Grizzlies: Host San Antonio on Friday night.

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman) Credit: Nikki Boertman

Caption Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach David Fizdale watches the team play the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman) Credit: Nikki Boertman

Caption Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) and forward LeBron James celebrate in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman) Credit: Nikki Boertman

Caption Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman) Credit: Nikki Boertman

Caption Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) shoots defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman) Credit: Nikki Boertman