Ja Morant ruled out of Grizzlies' game against the Thunder in NBA playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant will not play in Game 4 of the Grizzlies' series against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday while still dealing with a hip contusion from Game 3.

Interim coach Tuomas Iisalo confirmed Morant’s absence during his pregame availability less than two hours before the game. Iisalo did say Morant had avoided serious injury.

Morant was listed as doubtful since the initial injury report Friday afternoon. Memphis will try to avoid being swept in the Western Conference first round without one of its biggest offensive weapons.