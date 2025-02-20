Ja Morant has no comment on report that says group targeting pro athletes burglarized his home

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant is not talking about a published report that says he is the Memphis player whose home was burglarized by the seven men from Chile charged in federal court with orchestrating break-ins at the homes of prominent athletes around the country.

The Daily Memphian reported Thursday that a senior law enforcement official familiar with the investigation confirmed Morant was "Professional Athlete 6" identified in an FBI complaint filed Jan. 30 in Tampa, Florida. A spokeswoman for the Grizzlies declined to comment when asked by The Associated Press if Morant was the player whose home was targeted.

During a pregame availability in Indianapolis, Memphis officials said Morant had no comment about the report. The Grizzlies were to play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in their first game since the All-Star break.