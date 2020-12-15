J. Lo, Billy Porter to perform at 'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve'

ABC and dick clark productions announced Tuesday that the pop star will perform live before the iconic ball drop on Dec. 31. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be closed to the public.

Other performers include Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter and Jimmie Allen. Lauper and Porter collaborated on the Broadway musical “Kinky Boots" and they will join forces for a special performance during the TV special, which will air on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.