J Balvin, Bad Bunny set for big night at Latin Grammys

But this year the Latin Grammys have changed its tune. They added new categories like best reggaeton performance and best rap/hip-hop song, while contemporary stars scored major nominations: Bad Bunny has nine, Ozuna picked up eight and Karol G scored four, including bids for record and song of the year for her global, Nicki Minaj-assited hit “Tusa." Karol G's fiancé, Puerto Rican rapper-singer and first-time nominee Anuel AA, earned seven nominations including one for best new artist.

Most of the 53 awards will be handed out at a pre-ceremony. The show, which will air on Univision at 8 p.m. EDT, will include performances (most of them pre-taped) by Balvin, Camilo, Ricky Martin, Prince Royce, Anuel AA, Marc Anthony, Pedro Capó, Karol G, Kany García and Sebastián Yatra. Bad Bunny will perform from San Juan, Anitta will sing from Rio de Janeiro and Pitbull will be joined by frontline workers to honor their courageous work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the pandemic, the show will not have a live audience or a red carpet.

FILE - Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019.

FILE - Colombian singer Karol G performs during the opening ceremony of the Copa America, prior to a Group A soccer match between Brazil and Bolivia at the Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on June 14, 2019.