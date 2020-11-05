Ivory Coast's Soro calls on military to disobey president

Several opposition leaders in Abidjan have had their homes surrounded by security forces since Tuesday when the electoral commission issued results showing Ouattara had won another term with 94.3% of the vote after an opposition boycott.

Ouattara has been in power for nearly a decade. He initially said he would not run again this year but changed his mind after his party’s candidate died suddenly in July. He maintains that the country’s two-term limit for presidents does not apply to him because of a constitutional referendum passed in 2016.

The 78-year-old president, who is popular with international donors, has said he was motivated to run again because of his love for his country. He also has said it’s unlikely he would seek reelection again in 2025.

There have been widespread fears of post-election violence erupting in Ivory Coast, where more than 3,000 people were killed following a disputed vote a decade ago.

Soro said Wednesday that a “nascent tyranny” was forming in the country and he called on opposition activists to continue civil disobedience efforts.

“We must stand up and block the former president, Alassane Ouattara, who has taken the country hostage,” Soro said. “Let’s stand up to say no to the dictatorship.”

People, alleged detained, are seen in a police truck in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Riot police shot tear gas against supporters of the opposition in Abidjan on Tuesday, and blocked the entrance to the house of former president Henri Konan Bedie, one of the main opponents of the government. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

