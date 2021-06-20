Ivory Coast's former president Gbagbo attends Mass in public

However, in his hometown of Mama over the weekend, jubilant supporters began making preparations in hopes that Gbagbo will soon pay the community a visit and visit his mother's grave. On Saturday, dozens of supporters gathered just a few blocks from Gbagbo’s house in Mama, where they sang and danced to celebrate his return to Ivory Coast.

Many said they hoped Gbagbo could now help the country overcome the current economic crisis and high unemployment rates exacerbated by the pandemic.

"Now that Gbagbo is back, we know that we are going to work,” said Lefri Sabrine, who hails from the same village as the ex-president's late mother.

Former Ivorian president Laurent Gbagbo, left, points out as he attends a Mass at the Saint Paul's cathedral in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sunday, June 20, 2021. Gbagbo, who has returned to the country after nearly a decade, was extradited to the International Criminal Court at The Hague in 2011 and spent eight years awaiting trial on war crimes charges. A judge acquitted him in 2019, saying prosecutors had failed to prove their case. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

