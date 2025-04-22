Nation & World News
Ivory Coast court removes former Credit Suisse CEO from the presidential ballot

A lawyer says an Ivory Coast court has ruled that former Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam is ineligible to run for president because of his dual Ivorian-French nationality
FILE - Tidjane Thiam, CEO of Credit Suisse, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

1 hour ago

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — An Ivory Coast court ruled Tuesday that Tidjane Thiam, a former CEO of Credit Suisse, is ineligible to run for president because of his dual Ivorian-French nationality, according to a lawyer representing him.

Thiam won his party's primary on Friday in an uncontested vote and was widely seen as the preeminent challenger to President Alassane Ouattara.

The latest court case follows the rejection on April 16 of 10 similar appeals by the Independent Electoral Commission, also known by its French acronym CEI. Although deemed admissible, these cases were declared “ill-founded” by the electoral institution.

Speaking to The Associated Press following the decision, Me Ange Rodrigue Dadjé, one of Thiam’s lawyers, said that “the president of the tribunal delivered her decision.

“She considered that ... Thiam had lost his Ivorian nationality when he acquired French nationality (in 1987), and therefore granted the petitioners’ requests and ordered ... Thiam’s removal from the electoral roll,” Dadjé said.

Thiam's lawyers didn't offer any challenge to the ruling.

Ivory Coast is set to hold the vote in October. Ouattara won in 2020 after a disputed election left dozens dead and opposition candidates boycotted the election.

