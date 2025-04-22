Ivory Coast court removes former Credit Suisse CEO from the presidential ballot

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — An Ivory Coast court ruled Tuesday that Tidjane Thiam, a former CEO of Credit Suisse, is ineligible to run for president because of his dual Ivorian-French nationality, according to a lawyer representing him.

Thiam won his party's primary on Friday in an uncontested vote and was widely seen as the preeminent challenger to President Alassane Ouattara.

The latest court case follows the rejection on April 16 of 10 similar appeals by the Independent Electoral Commission, also known by its French acronym CEI. Although deemed admissible, these cases were declared “ill-founded” by the electoral institution.