Ivory Coast 2nd country to receive COVID vaccines via COVAX

Ivory Coast will begin its vaccination campaign Monday, the government said. Health Minister Eugène Aka Aouélé said the West African nation’s first phase will target health personnel, defense and security forces and teaching staff in Abidjan, where 95% of the country's cases have been recorded.

The minister said this first batch will target more than 250,000 people. Ivory Coast has a population of more than 25 million.

Like many African countries, Ivory Coast faces a resurgence of the pandemic that has increased cases and hospitalizations. It has recorded 32,295 cases and 188 deaths since its first case was recorded on March 11, 2020, according to Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures.

Ivory Coast is among 92 countries that will receive vaccines for free through the COVAX initiative, which is led by the WHO; Gavi, a vaccine group; and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Another 90 countries and eight territories have agreed to pay for doses.