Ivorian opposition presidential candidate's home burned down

Campaigning in the northern city of Bouake, Ouattara insisted there would be no changes in the makeup of the Independent Electoral Commission nor the Constitutional Council that certifies results.

“The elections will take place on Oct. 31. And they will be held in peace," he said last week. “There will be no postponement of the elections.”

The opposition has criticized Ouattara's administration for effectively blocking two presidential hopefuls from returning to Ivory Coast: former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo and former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro.

Gbagbo has been acquitted of crimes against humanity charges at the International Criminal Court in connection with the 2010-2011 postelectoral violence. Prosecutors, though, are appealing and in the meantime Ivorian officials have disqualified him from running.

Ivorian authorities, meanwhile, issued an arrest warrant earlier this year for Soro on charges his supporters say are politically motivated, effectively blocking his candidacy too as he has remained in Europe.