Ivey 3 in last second, No. 6 Purdue fends off No. 16 Ohio St

Edey added 20 points as the Boilermakers (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten) won their fourth in a row and beat their 28th ranked opponent in the past six seasons.

It sure didn't look like Purdue would need Ivey's big shot when it jumped out to 52-32 lead with 14:35 remaining. But Ohio State (13-5, 6-3) charged back, finally tying the score when Kyle Young intercepted the Boilermakers inbound pass after E.J. Liddell cut the deficit to 78-75 with 33.5 seconds left.

The Buckeyes again swung the ball to Liddell, who knocked down the tying 3 with 25.3 seconds left. They just couldn’t keep the ball out of Ivey's hands, even if wasn't by design.

“We did anticipate them making an action for Ivey,” coach Chris Holtmann said. “I thought Gene (Brown III) was there a little bit. But give the kid credit, he made the shot.”

For the Buckeyes, it was a deflating finish after they methodically fought their way back. Liddell and Malaki Branham each scored 20 points to lead Ohio State, which never led in the second half as its three-game winning streak ended.

“We didn't do what we were supposed to do and normally the basketball gods aren't with you when that happens," Painter said after moving within two wins of No. 400 in his career. “We just got lucky. because Ohio State played really well down the stretch."

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: Holtmann's squad was playing well coming into this game and finished strong. But it struggled mightily, especially from 3-point range over the first 25 minutes. Though the Buckeyes wound up shooting 31% from beyond the arc, they struggled with Purdue inside. The loss should reinforce just how critical it is to play a full 40 minutes.

Purdue: The Boilermakers can overwhelm opponents in multiple ways and demonstrated it again Sunday. Purdue drew early fouls by repeatedly going inside, which opened the perimeter and driving lanes for Sasha Stefanovic and Ivey. This is the combination that makes Purdue one of the nation's top teams. They just need to develop a stronger finishing touch.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A solid road victory followed by a win over the Buckeyes should be enough to keep Purdue in the top 10 for a 13th consecutive week — and might be enough to put the Boilermakers back in the top five. Ohio State will likely slip a few spots following a road loss against a strong foe.

BACK IN BLACK

Purdue wore black jerseys with “volt accents” for the annual Hammer Down Cancer game. The jerseys and warmup shirts eventually will be auctioned off with the proceeds being donated to the Purdue Center for Cancer Research.

STAT PACK

Ohio State: Center Joey Brunk has played against the Boilermakers with Butler, Indiana and now the Buckeyes. ... Guard Jamari Wheeler returned to the starting lineup after sitting out with a foot injury Thursday, ending a streak of 143 consecutive games in which he appeared. ... Branham had seven rebounds.

Purdue: Stefanovic scored eight of his 11 points during one first-half flurry that helped swing the game. .., Hunter finished with 10 points and five assists while Trevion Williams had nine points and eight rebounds. Mason Gillis had seven points and 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Returns home to face Iowa on Thursday.

Purdue: Visits Minnesota on Wednesday.

Caption Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) congratulates teammate Ethan Morton (25) on a score in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast

Caption Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast

Caption Ohio State forward Kyle Young (25) shoots in front of Purdue forward Mason Gillis (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast

Caption Ohio State guard Jamari Wheeler (55) goes around Purdue forward Caleb Furst (3) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast

Caption Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) celebrates after his team beat Ohio State 81-78 in an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast

Caption Purdue center Zach Edey (15) moves to the basket in front of Ohio State forward Zed Key (23) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Purdue won 81-78. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast

Caption Purdue forward Mason Gillis, center, is fouled by Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell (32) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Purdue won 81-78. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast

Caption Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots in front of Ohio State forward Kyle Young (25) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Purdue won 81-78. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast