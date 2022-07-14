Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

She became an icon in her own right, dripping with ’80s style and elegance, complete with accent and her signature beehive hairdo. She would eventually appear in the 1996 hit film “The First Wives Club” with the now-famous line, “Ladies, you have to be strong and independent, and remember, don’t get mad, get everything.”

Partners in love and business — with her playing roles such as manager of one of his Atlantic City casinos — Ivana and Donald were fixtures of New York's see-and-be-seen scene before their equally public, and messy divorce. Donald Trump had met his next wife, Marla Maples.

During the split, Ivana Trump accused him of rape in a sworn statement in the early 1990s. She later said that she didn’t mean it literally, but rather that she felt violated.

Nevertheless, she ultimately remained friendly with her ex-husband, whom she famously called "The Donald." She enthusiastically backed his 2016 White House run and told the New York Post in 2016 that she was both a supporter and an adviser.

“I suggest a few things,” she told the newspaper. “We speak before and after the appearances and he asks me what I thought.” She said she advised him to “be more calm.”

“But Donald cannot be calm,” she added. “He’s very outspoken. He just says it as it is.”

However supportive, she occasionally ruffled feathers.

In 2017, while promoting a book, she told “Good Morning America” that she spoke with the then-president about every two weeks and had his direct White House number, but didn’t want to call to frequently “because Melania is there and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife, OK?” she said with a laugh. “I’m first lady, OK?”

Melania Trump’s spokesperson at the time responded, saying there was “clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

Ivana Trump was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949 in the Czechoslovak city of Gottwaldov, formerly Zlin, which had just been renamed by the Communists who took over the country in 1948. She married Trump, her second husband, in 1977.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ivana Trump announces the new "Italiano Diet" to stay healthy and fight obesity at the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel on June 13, 2018, in New York. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Evan Agostini

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ivana Trump arrives for the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 20, 2010. Ivana Trump, who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was 73. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File) Credit: Joel Ryan

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Donald Trump and his ex-wife Ivana Trump are seen together watching the men's singles finals match between Patrick Rafter and Greg Rusedski at the U.S. Open in New York Sunday, Sept. 7, 1997. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File) Credit: Rusty Kennedy

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Ivana Trump arrives at Gabrielle's Angel Foundation For Cancer Research Angel Ball 2015 at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Oct. 19, 2015, in New York. Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died in New York City, the former president announced on social media Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Credit: Andy Kropa