It's still Bangkok: Thailand quells talk of name change

As speculation grew, the Royal Society on Wednesday clarified in a Facebook post that their new guidance was simply a stylistic change.

“Writing the capital city's official name with the Roman alphabet can be done both as Krung Thep Maha Nakon and Bangkok,” the government agency said, allaying the fears of any non-Thai speakers about adopting the more complicated name.

Even if the Royal Society had meant to change the name to the one used by Thais, however, there is another option that would have been an even greater challenge for foreign tongues.

The Thai name for Bangkok, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, is actually a short form of the capital's full name, which is rooted in Pali and Sanskrit and is more of a phrase to describe the city than a name: Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit.

That is the world's longest place name, according to the Guinness World Records.