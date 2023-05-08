X

It's Pulitzer Prize day, honoring journalism's best work

The Pulitzer Prizes will be awarded Monday to honor outstanding journalism during a violent year that included Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, mass shootings that targeted an elementary school and supermarket, and floods and flames fueled by climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prizes will be awarded Monday to honor outstanding journalism during a violent year that included Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, mass shootings that targeted an elementary school and supermarket, and communities beset with floods and flames fueled by climate change.

The winners will be announced during a livestream beginning at 3 p.m. EDT.

The Pulitzers honor the best stories in journalism from 2022 in 15 categories, as well as eight arts categories focused on books, music and theater.

The public service prize winner receives a gold medal. All other winners receive $15,000.

The prizes were established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.

