It's official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

National & World News
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
57 minutes ago
X
It is Taylor Swift's world, and we're just living in it

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.

"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)", released earlier this month, is the third in her endeavor to re-record her first six albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun's sale of her early catalog. It has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot.

Previously, Barbra Streisand held the record, with 11 No. 1 albums.

Swift ties Drake's record of 12 No. 1 records, but sits just behind Jay-Z, who has 14 No. 1 albums to his name, and the Beatles, who have 19.

In addition to hitting this incredible milestone, Swift has 2023's biggest album release to date, with 716,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. An impressive 506,600 are in traditional album sales (a combination of 410,000 physical and 96,600 digital sales.)

With those figures, Swift has dethroned country singer Morgan Wallen, whose album "One Thing at a Time" sold 501,000 units in its first week.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Devastated families mourn lives lost, seek answers after Henry mass shooting1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Stockholders vote to split off Braves from Liberty Media
3h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Douglas County man accused of assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man arrested after hostage situation involving 5 others in DeKalb
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man arrested after hostage situation involving 5 others in DeKalb
2h ago

Credit: Saul Martinez/The New York Time

The Jolt: Georgia GOP official rips Marjorie Taylor Greene, says ‘I’m through’
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

South Dakota governor prods Washington to address national drug shortages
10m ago
Atlanta petition drive to stop 'Cop City' is 'futile,' city's attorneys argue
12m ago
Mother says man who killed 4 people in Georgia needed mental help for years but refused...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top