It's official: Rihanna's 'right excellent' in Barbados

Rihanna raised her palm to her heart as she stood next to Mottley and said thank you before they walked offstage and briefly put their arms around each other.

Before Rihanna sat down again, she greeted several people, including Prince Charles.

It is the first time in more than 20 years that Barbados has bestowed that honor: The last person to receive the title was former cricket player Garfield St. Aubrun Sobers. A total of 11 people have now been honored since 1998, including a slave who led a rebellion and the first person of African descent to serve in the island's Parliament.

As Mottley presented Rihanna, she noted that the pop star came from humble origins and was born less than a mile from where the ceremony was taking place.

She congratulated the singer for “commanding the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline and above all else, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth.”

Rihanna has won nine Grammys in various categories, including rap, dance and R&B, and is working on an upcoming album. She also owns a lingerie line called Savage X Fenty and has been praised for being inclusive, hiring women of all shapes, sizes and colors for her fashion shows.